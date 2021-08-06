Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHCI opened at $6.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. Comstock Holding Companies has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $15.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.52 million, a P/E ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.08.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The construction company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 58.29%. The business had revenue of $8.32 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Squeri sold 16,821 shares of Comstock Holding Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $105,972.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 123,292 shares in the company, valued at $776,739.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Comstock Holding Companies stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,470 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.20% of Comstock Holding Companies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 5.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comstock Holding Companies

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc develops, operates, and manages properties in the greater Washington, DC metropolitan area. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Asset Management segment provides management services to a range of real estate owners and businesses that include various commercial real estate uses, including apartments, hotels, office buildings, commercial garages, leased lands, retail stores, mixed-use developments, and urban transit-oriented developments.

