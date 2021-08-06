$0.33 EPS Expected for Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Avangrid’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.44. Avangrid posted earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Avangrid will report full-year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Avangrid.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.07). Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Avangrid from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

NYSE AGR opened at $52.98 on Friday. Avangrid has a 1 year low of $44.02 and a 1 year high of $56.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.13%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGR. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Avangrid in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Avangrid during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Avangrid during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Avangrid by 30.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Avangrid during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

