TheStreet Downgrades Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) to C+

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Get Manhattan Bridge Capital alerts:

Shares of LOAN stock opened at $6.08 on Wednesday. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $8.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.89 million, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.70.

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Manhattan Bridge Capital had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 61.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the second quarter worth $2,006,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 3.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,329 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital during the second quarter valued at $61,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 11.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,822 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 52.1% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 7,056 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.