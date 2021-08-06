20,434 Shares in Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:HCARU) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:HCARU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCARU. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $1,789,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $760,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Healthcare Services Acquisition by 5.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Healthcare Services Acquisition by 113.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 17,050 shares during the last quarter.

OTCMKTS:HCARU opened at $10.02 on Friday. Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $11.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.06.

Healthcare Services Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

