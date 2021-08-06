Virtu Financial LLC Has $209,000 Stock Holdings in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) by 144.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,541 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,693 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Telefônica Brasil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 54.2% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,307 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 23.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the first quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Telefônica Brasil in the first quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.88% of the company’s stock.

VIV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Telefônica Brasil from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of VIV opened at $8.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.47. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $9.43. The company has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.44.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0637 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Telefônica Brasil’s payout ratio is 55.36%.

Telefônica Brasil Profile

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

