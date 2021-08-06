Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 39.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 910,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257,306 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $23,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Luminus Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 904.6% during the first quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,160,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on X shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group raised United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on United States Steel from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. United States Steel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Shares of NYSE:X opened at $25.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.27. United States Steel Co. has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $29.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.55.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.29. United States Steel had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 6.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.67) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 12.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.86%.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

