Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Lowers Stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 6.9% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,770,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,948,000 after buying an additional 113,891 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,701,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,268,000 after purchasing an additional 9,640 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,210,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,156,000 after purchasing an additional 26,263 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at $170,946,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 912,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AAP opened at $206.34 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.46 and a 52 week high of $217.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.28.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total value of $632,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,581.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $197.80 per share, for a total transaction of $79,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,479.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $227.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.47.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

