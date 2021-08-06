Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Holdings in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGAU)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGAU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the first quarter valued at about $3,490,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the 1st quarter valued at about $997,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,831,000. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new stake in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $372,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,196,000.

Get Lead Edge Growth Opportunities alerts:

NASDAQ:LEGAU opened at $10.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.98. Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $10.35.

Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEGAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGAU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lead Edge Growth Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lead Edge Growth Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.