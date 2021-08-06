Virtu Financial LLC Lowers Stock Position in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Virtu Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 95.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 142,051 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in SunPower were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in SunPower during the first quarter valued at about $46,453,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,782,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 1st quarter worth about $14,729,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in SunPower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,137,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in SunPower by 129.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 417,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,969,000 after buying an additional 235,305 shares during the period. 32.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunPower stock opened at $23.50 on Friday. SunPower Co. has a 52 week low of $9.54 and a 52 week high of $57.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.55.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. SunPower had a net margin of 33.55% and a negative return on equity of 14.10%. Equities analysts forecast that SunPower Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other SunPower news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 42,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,263,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vichheka Heang sold 4,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $93,093.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPWR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their target price on SunPower from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SunPower from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.42.

About SunPower

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

