Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $220,000 Investment in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in YNDX. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Yandex by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 641 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Yandex by 6,530.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 663 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Yandex in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Yandex during the first quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Yandex during the first quarter worth about $200,000. 66.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on YNDX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Yandex in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.71.

NASDAQ:YNDX opened at $68.05 on Friday. Yandex has a 12 month low of $55.62 and a 12 month high of $74.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.27. The company has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a PE ratio of 133.43, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.34.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps.

