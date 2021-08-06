Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $220,000 Investment in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in YNDX. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Yandex by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 641 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Yandex by 6,530.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 663 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Yandex in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Yandex during the first quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Yandex during the first quarter worth about $200,000. 66.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have commented on YNDX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Yandex in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.71.
Yandex Company Profile
Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps.
