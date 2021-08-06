Virtu Financial LLC Invests $222,000 in Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.11% of Annovis Bio as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Annovis Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $409,000. RKL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Annovis Bio during the first quarter worth $279,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Annovis Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $1,245,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annovis Bio in the 1st quarter worth $769,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Annovis Bio during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANVS stock opened at $42.50 on Friday. Annovis Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $4.14 and a one year high of $132.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.26.

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03.

Separately, Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Annovis Bio from $45.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Annovis Bio Profile

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is ANVS401, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome, and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.

