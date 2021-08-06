Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $596,000 Position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) by 70.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,488 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.06% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNDX. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 833.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 97.7% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $96,000.

SNDX stock opened at $14.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 11.35 and a current ratio of 11.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.91. The company has a market capitalization of $685.14 million, a P/E ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.55. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.02 and a twelve month high of $27.85.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.09. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 45.08% and a negative net margin of 5,645.68%. The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. assumed coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Syndax Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.78.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

