Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases Shares of 22,849 Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 22,849 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.07% of Quanex Building Products as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

NX stock opened at $24.05 on Friday. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 12 month low of $15.29 and a 12 month high of $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.96. The stock has a market cap of $807.98 million, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.67.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The construction company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.13. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $270.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.81%.

Quanex Building Products Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

