ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,328 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saban Cheryl purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $119,646.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 13,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total transaction of $549,394.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,451,191 shares of company stock worth $526,247,861. Corporate insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZI opened at $66.58 on Friday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.83 and a 52-week high of $67.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.88. The firm has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a PE ratio of 289.48, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.11.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZI. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZoomInfo Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.28.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

