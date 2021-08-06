Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 23,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in 360 DigiTech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in 360 DigiTech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in 360 DigiTech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Oasis Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in 360 DigiTech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.11% of the company’s stock.

Get 360 DigiTech alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. CLSA reduced their target price on 360 DigiTech from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on 360 DigiTech from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet cut 360 DigiTech from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of QFIN opened at $20.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.02. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.53.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $8.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.10 by $3.71. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 52.31% and a net margin of 33.47%. The firm had revenue of $549.35 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

360 DigiTech Company Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN).

Receive News & Ratings for 360 DigiTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 DigiTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.