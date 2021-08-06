Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target Raised to $71.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.17.

QSR opened at $63.90 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of $51.12 and a one year high of $71.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 104.43%.

In other news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 25,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $1,808,168.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 140,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,812,614.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Motta Roberto Moses Thompson sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $1,750,324.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,859,584.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,853 shares of company stock worth $8,050,446 in the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,935 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 123,088 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,828,000 after buying an additional 17,309 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173,964 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,218,000 after buying an additional 55,194 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,796,000. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

