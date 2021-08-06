Squarepoint Ops LLC Increases Stake in Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) by 2,769.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 347,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 335,847 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.16% of Athersys worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Athersys by 1,583.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 14,445 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Athersys by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Athersys by 575.7% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Athersys during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Athersys during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

In other news, EVP John J. Harrington sold 20,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $32,188.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 805,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,248,878.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATHX opened at $1.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $348.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of -1.69. Athersys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $3.03.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). On average, analysts expect that Athersys, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Athersys Profile

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

