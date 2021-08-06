Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy were worth $3,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the first quarter valued at $39,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the first quarter valued at about $159,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000.

Shares of BCEI stock opened at $37.05 on Friday. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.88 and a fifty-two week high of $50.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.37.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $74.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.45 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 2,911 shares of Bonanza Creek Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $140,222.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,166,349.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Bonanza Creek Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist boosted their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

