Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires Shares of 3,005 iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 136.9% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 61.5% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF stock opened at $107.34 on Friday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $76.33 and a one year high of $107.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.21.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

