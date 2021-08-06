Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU) Position Increased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU) by 50.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,281 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.10% of Brookfield Property REIT worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Brookfield Property REIT by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Property REIT by 308.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Brookfield Property REIT by 300.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,383 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in Brookfield Property REIT by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Property REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Brookfield Property REIT stock opened at $18.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $710.17 million, a P/E ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 1.34. Brookfield Property REIT Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.46 and a 1-year high of $19.18.

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (ÂBPYUÂ) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (ÂBPYÂ) one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. BPYU was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

