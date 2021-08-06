MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 69.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25,121 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,374,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $253,832,000 after purchasing an additional 636,023 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,225,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,107,000 after acquiring an additional 130,668 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,036,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,137,000 after acquiring an additional 7,977 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 172.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,020,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,190,000 after acquiring an additional 645,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 973,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,480,000 after acquiring an additional 126,800 shares in the last quarter. 71.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.89.

MTSI stock opened at $61.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.78 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.16, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.20.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 6.40%. Equities research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John L. Ocampo sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total transaction of $3,496,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 2,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $128,618.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,940 shares of company stock valued at $12,150,468 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

