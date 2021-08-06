State of Wisconsin Investment Board Cuts Stock Holdings in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its position in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in HomeStreet were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMST. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in HomeStreet in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in HomeStreet by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in HomeStreet by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 25,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in HomeStreet in the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in HomeStreet by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of HomeStreet from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

NASDAQ:HMST opened at $38.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.53 million, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.98. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.20 and a 1 year high of $52.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.51.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.21. HomeStreet had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 16.91%. Analysts forecast that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

In related news, CFO John Michel purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.75 per share, for a total transaction of $302,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas Irvine Smith purchased 10,117 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.46 per share, with a total value of $389,099.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products and services. Its loan products include commercial business and agriculture loans, single family residential mortgages, consumer loans, commercial loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and construction loans for residential and commercial real estate development, as well as consumer installment loans and permanent loans on commercial real estate and single family residences.

