Squarepoint Ops LLC Cuts Stock Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,585 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 4.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 1.0% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Ryder System by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 68,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,228,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Ryder System by 6.0% during the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ryder System by 71.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryder System alerts:

In related news, insider John S. Sensing sold 43,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total transaction of $3,563,356.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,075 shares in the company, valued at $4,974,558.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott T. Parker sold 12,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $1,034,605.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,397 shares in the company, valued at $9,970,843.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,645 shares of company stock worth $5,775,482. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

R has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ryder System from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ryder System in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Ryder System in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryder System currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

Ryder System stock opened at $76.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.98. Ryder System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.46 and a fifty-two week high of $89.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.55.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $1.07. Ryder System had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 2.91%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -829.63%.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.