Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $264,000 in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 2,535.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the first quarter valued at $61,000. 62.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MP Materials news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 31,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $1,014,344.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,067 shares in the company, valued at $8,410,251.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 49.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MP opened at $36.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 16.99, a quick ratio of 16.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. MP Materials Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $51.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.32 and a beta of 4.94.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.51 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 189.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MP shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on MP Materials from $40.00 to $37.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on MP Materials in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on MP Materials in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.28.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

