Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Stock Position Decreased by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co lowered its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 89.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 64,731 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 379,777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,461,000 after purchasing an additional 23,711 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 22,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 660.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,038,812 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $193,182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244,379 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

ENB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus increased their price objective on Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $39.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.56. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.97 and a 52-week high of $41.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.6645 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.87%.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

