Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires Shares of 4,041 ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of ALLETE by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of ALLETE by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of ALLETE by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of ALLETE by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of ALLETE by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

ALE opened at $72.31 on Friday. ALLETE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.91 and a 12 month high of $72.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.71.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.90 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is currently 75.22%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALE shares. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ALLETE in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on ALLETE from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.50.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

