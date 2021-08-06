Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $281,000 in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBCF. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 822,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,818,000 after acquiring an additional 385,340 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 392.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 398,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,442,000 after acquiring an additional 317,569 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,133,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,762,000 after acquiring an additional 218,999 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 1st quarter valued at $5,365,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 614,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,107,000 after acquiring an additional 138,767 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

Shares of SBCF stock opened at $30.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $40.93.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 34.16% and a return on equity of 11.11%. Research analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is 31.52%.

SBCF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.67 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Profile

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

Further Reading: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF).

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.