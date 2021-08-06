Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $285,000 in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,913 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 341.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,650 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 43.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,033 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 21.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,830 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 16.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,421 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LEVI opened at $27.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43 and a beta of 1.15. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $30.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.18.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 156.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LEVI shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Levi Strauss & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.92.

In related news, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 30,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $840,921.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,252 shares in the company, valued at $580,179.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Robert D. Haas sold 44,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $1,215,250.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,215,250.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 402,410 shares of company stock worth $11,182,685. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

