State of Wisconsin Investment Board Invests $390,000 in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NCNO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in nCino by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,076,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354,680 shares during the period. HMI Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of nCino during the 1st quarter worth $159,212,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of nCino during the first quarter valued at $89,761,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 131.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,632,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,916,000 after acquiring an additional 927,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in nCino by 113.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,355,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,470,000 after acquiring an additional 720,704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

In other nCino news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 997 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total transaction of $63,140.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total value of $122,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 262,105 shares in the company, valued at $16,032,962.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,608 shares of company stock valued at $6,574,485. Company insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCNO opened at $64.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion and a PE ratio of -117.02. nCino, Inc. has a one year low of $48.00 and a one year high of $103.95.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $62.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.36 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 23.72%. The company’s revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Gabelli upgraded shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. G.Research raised shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on nCino in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on nCino in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.63 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.16.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

