Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes $213,000 Position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TARO. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000. 12.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TARO stock opened at $73.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.55 and a beta of 0.95. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 12 month low of $53.95 and a 12 month high of $80.00.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.25. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 8.81%. As a group, analysts forecast that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

TARO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

