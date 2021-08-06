Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires New Position in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in DXP Enterprises by 2,634.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in DXP Enterprises by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in DXP Enterprises by 14.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in DXP Enterprises by 72.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in DXP Enterprises by 5.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXPE stock opened at $31.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $614.43 million, a P/E ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 2.59. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.42 and a 12 month high of $35.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.10.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $245.62 million during the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a positive return on equity of 2.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DXP Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, CEO David R. Little acquired 30,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.67 per share, with a total value of $860,702.07. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,356,066 shares in the company, valued at $38,878,412.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

