D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Invests $1.26 Million in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth about $2,921,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 637.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,134,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,158,000 after buying an additional 980,310 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 173.0% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABNB opened at $150.32 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $121.50 and a one year high of $219.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.83 billion and a PE ratio of -9.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.99 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ABNB shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $176.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Airbnb from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.09.

In related news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 47,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $6,558,055.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 394,839 shares in the company, valued at $54,077,149.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 388,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total transaction of $51,599,390.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 598,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,372,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,168,023 shares of company stock valued at $452,687,619. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

