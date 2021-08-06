California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Holdings in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.06% of Stoke Therapeutics worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 1,593.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $936,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 51,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,854,000.

In related news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $164,559.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Barry Ticho sold 43,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total value of $1,413,686.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 54.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STOK shares. Wedbush upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Stoke Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

Shares of STOK opened at $26.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $984.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.96 and a beta of 0.29. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $25.81 and a one year high of $71.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.40.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.02). Research analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Stoke Therapeutics Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary ribonucleic acid therapeutics platform, Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output (TANGO), to design ASOs to upregulate the expression of protein by individual genes in a patient.

