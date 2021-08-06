BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its position in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MUI. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $987,000. Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 148,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 35,950 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 115,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 25,479 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund during the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 300,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 17,601 shares during the period.

NYSE:MUI opened at $15.79 on Friday. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.84 and a fifty-two week high of $16.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.73.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund Profile

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

