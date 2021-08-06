Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 85 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,356 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cigna by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,603,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,156,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,788 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cigna in the first quarter valued at about $288,753,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 664.9% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 617,027 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $149,160,000 after acquiring an additional 536,363 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Cigna by 77.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,188,694 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $287,355,000 after acquiring an additional 520,573 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 27.8% in the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,858,867 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $449,363,000 after acquiring an additional 403,846 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CI shares. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cigna has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.81.

Shares of CI stock opened at $206.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $237.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $158.84 and a 12-month high of $272.81. The company has a market capitalization of $70.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total transaction of $740,152.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,252.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total transaction of $1,148,318.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,548.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

