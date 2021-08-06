Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Takes $206,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $153.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.13. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $103.48 and a one year high of $154.30.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

