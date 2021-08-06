Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Acquired by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CNI shares. Loop Capital upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. CIBC dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$146.00 to C$145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Desjardins dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$140.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.87.

Shares of CNI opened at $108.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $98.34 and a 52 week high of $119.61.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.4827 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

