Insider Selling: Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) VP Sells $18,611.34 in Stock

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) VP Dawn Mattoon sold 346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total value of $18,611.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Dawn Mattoon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Quanterix alerts:

On Monday, June 7th, Dawn Mattoon sold 13,549 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total value of $805,623.54.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Dawn Mattoon sold 243 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total value of $11,741.76.

NASDAQ:QTRX opened at $56.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -59.96 and a beta of 1.53. Quanterix Co. has a 1 year low of $29.72 and a 1 year high of $92.57.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $24.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.26 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 11.92% and a negative net margin of 30.37%. On average, research analysts expect that Quanterix Co. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on QTRX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Quanterix in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Quanterix from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quanterix in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Quanterix by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Quanterix by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Quanterix by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Quanterix by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. 77.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.