Insider Selling: NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Insider Sells $103,482.96 in Stock

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) insider Ely Benaim sold 651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.96, for a total value of $103,482.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ely Benaim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Ely Benaim sold 536 shares of NovoCure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total value of $80,067.68.

On Thursday, May 27th, Ely Benaim sold 1,833 shares of NovoCure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $366,600.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Ely Benaim sold 1,833 shares of NovoCure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.65, for a total value of $347,628.45.

NVCR opened at $157.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $196.73. NovoCure Limited has a 1 year low of $74.21 and a 1 year high of $232.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 9.00 and a quick ratio of 8.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,140.77 and a beta of 1.14.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). NovoCure had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. As a group, research analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on NovoCure from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on NovoCure in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on NovoCure from $229.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. NovoCure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in NovoCure by 14.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in NovoCure by 17.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in NovoCure in the second quarter worth about $237,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in NovoCure in the second quarter worth about $12,644,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 32.9% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

