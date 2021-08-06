Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cleveland Research upgraded Bruker from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bruker from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Bruker from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.20.

Get Bruker alerts:

Shares of BRKR stock opened at $81.32 on Tuesday. Bruker has a 12-month low of $37.27 and a 12-month high of $84.41. The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.63 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bruker will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 74.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 138.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 128.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 438.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Bruker in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.