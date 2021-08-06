Zacks Investment Research Upgrades DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DigitalBridge Group Inc. is an investment firm dedicated to digital infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group Inc., formerly known as Colony Capital Inc., is based in BOCA RATON, Fla. “

Shares of DigitalBridge Group stock opened at $6.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.90. DigitalBridge Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $8.69.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBRG. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth $54,538,000. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth $44,727,000. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth $23,912,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth $17,463,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth $10,547,000. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

