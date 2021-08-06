RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Re/Max Holdings, Inc. is a franchisor of real estate brokerage services. Re/Max Holdings, Inc. is based in Denver, CO. “

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on RE/MAX in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

NYSE RMAX opened at $34.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.81. The stock has a market cap of $641.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.67 and a beta of 1.49. RE/MAX has a fifty-two week low of $29.40 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $77.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.23 million. RE/MAX had a return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company’s revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that RE/MAX will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMAX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in RE/MAX by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,614,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,358,000 after buying an additional 133,296 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in RE/MAX by 491.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,615,000 after buying an additional 97,348 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in RE/MAX by 168.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,459,000 after buying an additional 94,190 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in RE/MAX by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 130,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,733,000 after buying an additional 48,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in RE/MAX by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 391,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,410,000 after buying an additional 41,176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

RE/MAX Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand; and mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand.

