Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Casa Systems, Inc. develops and provides digital cable video and broadband services. It offers fixed, mobile, optical and wireless network solutions for ultra-broadband services, carrier-grade solutions to cable service providers and cable network access solutions which incorporate RF engineering, high-density access aggregation, software innovation and extreme subscriber management capabilities. Casa Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Andover, MA. “

Get Casa Systems alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CASA. Raymond James upgraded Casa Systems from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Casa Systems from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CASA opened at $7.08 on Tuesday. Casa Systems has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $13.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.21 million, a P/E ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 1.08.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Casa Systems had a return on equity of 37.61% and a net margin of 6.90%. Sell-side analysts expect that Casa Systems will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total transaction of $562,900.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,530,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,912,926.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Styslinger III sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $511,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 513,413 shares in the company, valued at $4,379,412.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,000 shares of company stock worth $1,588,200 over the last quarter. Insiders own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Casa Systems by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,845,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,244,000 after buying an additional 371,670 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Casa Systems by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,439,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,249,000 after buying an additional 15,483 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Casa Systems by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 585,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,584,000 after buying an additional 85,424 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Casa Systems by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 558,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,320,000 after buying an additional 81,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Casa Systems by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 416,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after buying an additional 128,194 shares in the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Casa Systems (CASA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Casa Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casa Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.