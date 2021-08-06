Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing antiviral therapeutics to improve the lives of patients suffering from life-threatening viral infections. Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in BOSTON. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atea Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.25.

Shares of AVIR opened at $27.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion and a PE ratio of -54.71. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $94.17.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $65.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.22 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atea Pharmaceuticals will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $4,795,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 4,647 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,350,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,110,000. 62.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

