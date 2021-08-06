Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $35.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bicycle Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing medicines, referred to as Bicycles(R) for diseases which are underserved by existing therapeutics. Bicycle Therapeutics plc is based in Cambridge, United Kingdom. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BCYC. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.43.

BCYC opened at $29.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 10.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $719.45 million, a PE ratio of -10.87 and a beta of -0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.19. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.34 and a 52-week high of $36.99.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 504.81% and a negative return on equity of 53.45%. Research analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 1,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $62,029.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $393,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,964 shares of company stock valued at $3,536,379 over the last three months. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,654,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,577,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,120,000 after buying an additional 139,917 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,896,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,628,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 609.7% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 240,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after buying an additional 206,300 shares in the last quarter. 47.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

