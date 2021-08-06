Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 30.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,435 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $5,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GSHD. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 24.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 480.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. 47.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 30,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.43, for a total transaction of $2,937,514.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,884,563.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 14,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total value of $1,399,854.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 386,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,267,539.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 581,669 shares of company stock worth $55,950,535. Company insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $121.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 336.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.53. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12 month low of $76.75 and a 12 month high of $174.79.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 5.23%. Research analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th.

GSHD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Goosehead Insurance from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.33.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

