Millennium Management LLC Takes $6.13 Million Position in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 240,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,131,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter valued at $448,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter valued at $27,229,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter valued at $133,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter worth $517,000. 26.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PCT opened at $15.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.47, a current ratio of 8.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.21. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $35.75.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.26). As a group, research analysts anticipate that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other PureCycle Technologies news, insider Melissa Westerman acquired 11,400 shares of PureCycle Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.47 per share, for a total transaction of $199,158.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael E. Dee acquired 2,936 shares of PureCycle Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.03 per share, with a total value of $50,000.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,000.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PCT. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PureCycle Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

