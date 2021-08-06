iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 599.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,196 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $6,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $4,482,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 163,099.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 163,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,195,000 after buying an additional 163,099 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 162.8% in the 1st quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 8,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,716,000 after buying an additional 5,430 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 565.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 17,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,490,000 after buying an additional 15,010 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 99,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,254,000 after buying an additional 23,098 shares during the period.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $468.10 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $286.18 and a twelve month high of $471.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $441.80.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.