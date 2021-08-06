Millennium Management LLC Has $6.22 Million Stake in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 212,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,813 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Air Transport Services Group worth $6,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Iron Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 13.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Connacht Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $289,000. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 480,086 shares in the company, valued at $12,002,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ATSG opened at $25.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.42 and a 12 month high of $32.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.62.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $376.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.50 million. Air Transport Services Group had a positive return on equity of 14.62% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. On average, analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.43 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Air Transport Services Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.86.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

