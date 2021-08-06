Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Shares Gap Down to $29.67

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.67, but opened at $28.21. Dril-Quip shares last traded at $28.18, with a volume of 530 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DRQ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Dril-Quip in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.23 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.06.

The firm has a market cap of $967.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.14.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.45). Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 14.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dril-Quip news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $172,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 62.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after buying an additional 39,211 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 15.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 303,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,084,000 after buying an additional 41,278 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 16.7% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 16,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 3.4% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 722,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,005,000 after buying an additional 24,029 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,997,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $199,288,000 after buying an additional 490,608 shares during the period.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

